LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Leslie will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:30-3 p.m. at Liberty Mortuary. Burial will follow at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Betty Brown Leslie, 86, of 301 Joyce Road, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Magnolia Manor in Greenville. Born in Liberty, she was the widow of Tommy Lawrence Leslie and the daughter of the late Robert Moses and Winnie Robinson Brown. She was retired from Champion Aerospace in Liberty as well as Walmart. She was a wonderful Godly mother who loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Golden Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Kathy Brewer(Mike) of Easley; five sons, Nick Leslie(Genice) of Greenville, Freddie Leslie(Teresa) of Liberty, Victor Leslie(Melinda) of Anderson, Keith Leslie(Addie) of Liberty and Steve Leslie of Anderson; two brothers, Monroe and Buck Brown, both of Liberty; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Randy "Pete" Leslie and a brother, Robert Doyle "Tooter" Brown.

The family will be at the residence. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.