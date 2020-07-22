Betty Lester

SIX MILE — Mrs. Betty Jean Lester, age 81, went to be with her Lord on Sunday July 19, 2020. Mrs. Lester was born in English, W.V., and was the daughter of the late Shirley Robinson and Hattie Keen Robinson. She is the loving wife of 49 years to Harold Lester.

Survivors include son Mike Lester of Simpsonville, S.C., and brothers Stanley Robinson of Canyonville, Ore., Dannie Addair of Ashtabula, Ohio and sisters Janice Burgoon of Jefferson, Ohio, Sandy Long of Cleveland, Ohio, Sheila Addair of Cleveland, Ohio and Marilyn Addair of Cleveland, Ohio.

Mrs. Lester was predeceased by one son Kenneth Steele and brothers Ron Robinson, Jim Robinson, Larry Robinson and a sister Ella Mae Lester.

Mrs. Lester was proud of her Faith. She enjoyed her church and the people that she witnessed to. She loved people. Mrs. Lester was ordained as a minister and loved to preach and sing. Her current prayer chain reaches all the way across the seas to India. She was a member of Crowe Creek Church of God and loved her family there.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Lester family.

