PICKENS — Mrs. Betty Lou Woodring Hall, 65, wife of Ronnie Woodrow Hall, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Born in Transylvania County, N.C., a daughter of the late Joseph Early Woodring and the late Elsie Rosetta Golden Woodring, Mrs. Hall retired from Foothills Manufacturing and was of the Baptist faith.

Betty Lou loved all people and enjoyed the outdoors where she loved to sit on the dock and fish, and she was an avid Clemson fan. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 30 years, are a son, Jimmy Charles Clayton of Inwood, W.V.; one brother, Robert Stokes Woodring of Brevard, N.C.; three sisters, Mary Louise Rogers of Easley, Dorothy Lail of Pickens, and Bessie Mae Teague (Ernest) of Liberty; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall was predeceased by a son, Timothy James Clayton; three brothers, Vernon Woodring, James B. Woodring and Joe Woodring, Jr.; and one sister, Emma Jane Russell.

Funeral services were held March 17, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends on March 16, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.