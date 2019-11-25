PICKENS — Betty Mae Pleschakow, 92, of Pickens, S.C., passed away peacefully, with her family present on Nov. 18, 2019 at her home.

Born in Flint, Mich., she was the daughter of Edward Monroe and Ethel Corrine Lincoln who resided in Flushing, Mich., where she grew up. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pickens.

She loved crocheting and made countless afghans, especially for several members of church. She was known as "Betty the Baker" as she was well known for her numerous cakes, cookies and many other baked goods. She also loved bowling and bowled for several years with the Tri-City Seniors league in Easley, S.C.

Surviving are daughters, Linda Haney of Pickens, Jill Jones of Colorado Springs, Colo. Two sons, Michael Bruner of Nenana, Alaska, and Robert Bruner of Michigan.

She had eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Dec. 5, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty Pleschakow's honor to Grace United Methodist Church.