LIBERTY — Betty Baumgartner Prehn, 88, of 106 Forest View Circle, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 16, 2019 at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Born in Chicago, Ill., she was the widow of Don A. Prehn and a daughter of the late George and Magdalene Sommer Baumgartner.

She retired from Walmart and was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Surviving a daughter, Cynthia Olvera; two sons, Stepehn Prehn and Timothy Prehn; 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was the last survivor of her immediate family. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Prehn.

Graveside memorial services will be held at M.J. Dolly Cooper State Veterans Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

