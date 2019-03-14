EASLEY — Betty Jo Stegall Sisk, 86, of Summer Street, wife of the late Enary Sisk, Jr., passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Edward Walter Stegall and Ethel Lona Freeman Stegall, Mrs. Sisk was a graduate of Easley High School and retired from Saco-Lowell in Easley with twenty-three years of service. She was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children, Ann Duncan (Stanley) of Easley, Shannon Ross (Marty) of Atlanta and William Carey Sisk of Easley; and a grandson, Matthew Ross.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Michael Duncan; sisters, Montez Phillips, Willette Jennings, Aileen Porter and Sue Masters; and brothers, Edward Stegall, Palmer Stegall and Robert Stegall.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Jones Avenue Baptist Church, with entombment to follow in the Robinson Memorial Gardens Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Stanley Duncan.

Memorials may be made to Jones Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1688, Easley, SC 29641.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.