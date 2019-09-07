EASLEY — Betty Hughes Hall Witcher, 81, of Easley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Southern Oaks Nursing Home in Piedmont. Born in Liberty, she was a daughter of the late John Albert and Artie Mae Waldrop Hughes.

She retired from St. Francis Hospital and was a member of First Baptist Church-Liberty.

Surviving are five grandchildren, Crystal Williams (Quincy) of Easley, Brian Patterson of Easley, Megan Hall of Easley, Breeze Hall of Pickens, and Kyle Ranes of Easley; also surviving are seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Gloria Jacobs, a son, Ronnie Hall, three sisters, Catherine Day, Lucille Watson, and Sarah Smith, two brothers, James and Bruce Hughes, and a granddaughter, Carrie Hall.

Graveside services were Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family received friends prior to the service at the Liberty Mortuary.

The family was at the home of Quincy and Crystal Williams, 101 Jericho Creek Court, Easley S.C., 29640.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Betty's honor to the .

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.