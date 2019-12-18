PICKENS — Mrs. Beulah Chappell, 99, of Pickens slipped into the arms of Jesus Friday Dec. 6, 2019 at Easley Place in Easley, S.C. Born in Pickens, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Johnny Arthur and Elizabeth Pilgrim and the wife of the late Robert Clinton Chappell.

Mrs. Chappell was a homemaker and a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.

Surviving to cherish her memories include her daughter; Cheryl Chappell Golden and her husband Johnny of Pickens, S.C. Mrs. Chappell leaves two grandchildren; Joni Meece (Phillip), Jodi Clark and three great-grandchildren; Braden Petty, Kylie and Kayden Meece and a very special friend; Pete Bush.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Chappell is predeceased by four brothers and four sisters. Mrs. Chappell was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

A visitation was held Tuesday, Dec. 10 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens, S.C. Services followed in the funeral home chapel at 11am. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff of Magnolias of Easley, the staff of Easley Place (Brookdale Easley) and Halcyon Hospice especially Delores, Erin and Chaplin Paul and her Beulah Bingo Buddies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Halcyon Hospice 5 Century Drive, Ste 210 Greenville, SC, 29607.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Chappell family.