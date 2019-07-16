EASLEY — Beulah Jane Galloway Holcombe, 81, of Pine Alley, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her home.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Calvin Alvoid Galloway and Ina Ridley Galloway.

Mrs. Holcombe was retired from Engineered Custom Plastics. She was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed cake decorating, dancing and being around people.

Surviving are a daughter, Lisa Renay Edens (Kurtis) of Easley; grandchildren, Chris Talbert (Crystal) and Theodore Edens; great-grandchildren, Dallas, Joshua and Eden; sisters, Patsy Morgan of Greenville and Geraldine Bearden of Pickens; brothers, Calvin Galloway, Jr. of Pickens and Roy Galloway of Easley; and a special friend and "sister," Peggy Holliday.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by the father of her daughter, Johnny Oscar Holcombe; and a sister, Imogene Bearden.

The family received friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2:30 PM until 3:30 PM at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with a graveside service following at 4 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Pruitt Hospice, 301 Halton Road, Suite B, Greenville, SC 29607 or The , 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

The family will be at the home.

