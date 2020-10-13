1/
BF McJunkin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BF's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. McJunkin were conducted 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family received friends prior to the service from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Due to the current Covid19 Pandemic seating was limited to 50 people, and social distancing was observed. The family required all in attendance wear masks. A livestream of the service is available by visiting his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com.

B F McJunkin, 89, of Liberty, S.C., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pickens, he was the widower of Mary Sue Gantt McJunkin and a son of the late Gene and Ethel Williams McJunkin.

Mr. McJunkin retired from Mayfair Mills and spent most of his free time farming. He was a member of Rices Creek Baptist Church and was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War.

Surviving are three daughters, Mandy Parker (Mike), and Jan Whitworth (Randy) all of Liberty, and Maria Wilson of Greenville; a son, Jerry Bolding (Susan) of Pickens; a sister, Nannie Bet Boggs of Pickens; two brothers, Harold and Donald McJunkin both of Pickens; six grandchildren, Nicholas Bolding (Erica), Toby Parker, Matt Whitworth, Zack Whitworth (Jennifer), Logan Wilson (Baylee), and Caleb Whitworth (Ashton); also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Michaela and Colton Parker, Wyatt Whitworth, Kylie, London, and Mayha Bolding.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Todd Parker, and three sisters,

Azalee Evette, Ellen Boggs, and Blanche Tucker. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville SC 29680.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
(864) 843-9211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved