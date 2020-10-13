BF McJunkin

LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. McJunkin were conducted 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family received friends prior to the service from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Due to the current Covid19 Pandemic seating was limited to 50 people, and social distancing was observed. The family required all in attendance wear masks. A livestream of the service is available by visiting his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com.

B F McJunkin, 89, of Liberty, S.C., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pickens, he was the widower of Mary Sue Gantt McJunkin and a son of the late Gene and Ethel Williams McJunkin.

Mr. McJunkin retired from Mayfair Mills and spent most of his free time farming. He was a member of Rices Creek Baptist Church and was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War.

Surviving are three daughters, Mandy Parker (Mike), and Jan Whitworth (Randy) all of Liberty, and Maria Wilson of Greenville; a son, Jerry Bolding (Susan) of Pickens; a sister, Nannie Bet Boggs of Pickens; two brothers, Harold and Donald McJunkin both of Pickens; six grandchildren, Nicholas Bolding (Erica), Toby Parker, Matt Whitworth, Zack Whitworth (Jennifer), Logan Wilson (Baylee), and Caleb Whitworth (Ashton); also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Michaela and Colton Parker, Wyatt Whitworth, Kylie, London, and Mayha Bolding.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Todd Parker, and three sisters,

Azalee Evette, Ellen Boggs, and Blanche Tucker. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville SC 29680.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.