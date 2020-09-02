Billy Burns

EASLEY — Billy "Wayne" Burns, 75, of W.T. Wyatt Road, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at his home.

Born July 18, 1945 in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Stiles Dendy Burns and Phoebe Owens Burns.

Mr. Burns worked in the textile industry for 43 years and retired from Walmart in Easley. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and was an expert mechanic.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 56 years, Ann Limbaugh Burns; daughters, Laurie Ann James (Steven) and Becki Gilstrap (Mitchell); a son, Josh Burns (Brandi); grandsons, Holland Gilstrap (Ashley), Dylan James and Jace Burns; granddaughters, Summer Burns and Belle Burns; great-grandchildren, Baron Gilstrap, Carson James, Eleanora Grace James and Evelyn Willow Gilstrap; sisters, Brenda Holliday (Ray) and Ann Becknell; a special nephew, Jason Adams (Ashley); and a special niece, Kendall A. Pruitt (Jimmy).

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Sara Simmons, and brothers, Stiles Jr., Charles, Gene, Jimmy, Alvin, Ronnie, and Tommy Burns.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept.2, 2020 from 12:45-1:45 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family respectfully ask that everyone please wear a mask to the visitation and service to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at the home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.