EASLEY — Mr. Billy Thomas Duncan, 75, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in Pickens, a son of the late Furman Washington and the late Winnie Cantrell Duncan, Mr. Duncan graduated Pickens High School in 1963 and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, where he received a Bronze Star. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and loved to fish. Mr. Duncan was always poking fun at everyone he loved. Surviving are two sons, LT Billy Thomas Duncan II, USNRet. (Paige) and Rev. Michael Lee Duncan (Kelli); 12 grandchildren, Amanda Beth, Nicholas James, and Steven Thomas Duncan, Emeline Elizabeth and William Gardner Stocks, Samantha Carraway and Luke Christian Duncan, Joshua Scott Collins, JodiAnn Elizabeth, Jubilee Victoria, and Priestly Rose Duncan, and McKayla Moran; a brother, Jackson Duncan; and three sisters, Shelby Jean Crowe, Loretta Ellenburg, and Kathy Lackey Putnam. In addition to his parents, Mr. Duncan was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Ann Duncan; and three brothers, Robert, Jerry, and Mitchell "Mickey" Duncan. A graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of his brother Mickey, to The Arc of South Carolina, 1202 12th St, Cayce, SC 29033-3202. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

