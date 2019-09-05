LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Billy Moore will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Liberty Mortuary. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Billy James Moore, 83, of 210 Bradley Drive, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at his residence. Born in Slabtown, he was the husband of Brenda Roberts Moore of the home and a son of the late Willie and Betsy Sanders Moore. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Mr. Moore retired from Easley Mechanical where he was a heavy equipment operator. He loved spending time with his family and was a member of Ruhamah Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Robin E. Slice of Pickens, Belinda Edwards (Barry) of Pickens and Donna Moore of Liberty; a son, Roy Moore (Jean) of Liberty; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Frances Patterson and Betty Garrett; and three brothers, Claude, James and Cecil "Pete" Moore.

The family will be at the home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.