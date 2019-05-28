LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor Mr. Bob's life will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at East Side Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. at the Liberty Mortuary. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Bobby Joe Atkinson, 85, affectionately known as "Mr. Bob", formerly of Liberty, stepped into eternity at 12:30 am. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Dominion Senior Living in Clemson.

Born in Liberty, he was the loving husband of the late Betty Davis Atkinson, and a son of the late Robert Floyd and Edna Harris Atkinson. Bob was drafted and served in the United States Army for 3 years during the Korean War. He began his college career at Furman University and graduated from Forrest College with his degree in business. After 34 years of service, he retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company.

He was a member of East Side Baptist Church for over 70 years. Bob loved his church, his family, and his friends. He and Joe Hunter, his best friend for over 60 years, spent 3 to 4 days a week serving the community by visiting, taking bulletins, and candy to area nursing homes in Easley, Clemson, and Greenville.

Surviving are two daughters, Sheila Wagner of Easley, and Pamela McDaniel (Paul) of Piedmont; a brother, Wayne Atkinson (Brenda) of Easley; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Emily McDaniel; a special niece, Gail Bell of Easley.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son in law, Kelly Wagner, a sister, Armeldia Crowe, and a brother, Robert Floyd Atkinson, Jr.

The family will be at the home of Pamela McDaniel, 115 Kingsland Way, Piedmont SC.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to East Side Baptist Church, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty SC 29657.

