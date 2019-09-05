STARR — Bob Humphrey, 67, of Starr, S.C., passed away on Sunday, Sept.1, 2019 at his residence.

Born Jan. 20, 1952 in Madison, W.V., Bob was a son of the late Jack Humphrey and Irma Cox Humphrey.

He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp for six years serving on board the U.S. Albany CG10 in the Vietnam War. He was also named Marine of the Month in April 1971. He served as Sergeant at Arms in the Marine Corp League and was a member of Vets Helping Vets.

Bob earned his Associates degree in welding from Tri-County Technical College. He was employed as a Welding Instructor at Tri-County Technical College for the B.J. Skelton Career Center for nine years as Department Head and also worked at the Independent Training School in Piedmont. He was also employed at Arc Labs, and Greenville Technical College. He was a Senior Deacon with the Iva Masonic Lodge #238, and a devoted member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple where he was a Trustee. Most of all, Bob was a loving father, grandfather, life-long Clemson Tiger football fan, and Easley Green Wave supporter.

Bob is survived by his children Billy Humphrey (Kim) of Starr, S.C., Bobby Humphrey (Crystal) of Easley, S.C., Andy Humphrey (Jody) Easley, S.C., and Starla Kelly of Pickens, S.C.; brothers, Tom Humphrey (Sherry) of Easley, S.C., and Sam Humphrey of Salem, S.C.; sisters, Garnett Conger (Tom) of E. Palatka, Fla., Patty Sanders of Clemson, S.C., and Jackie King (Buford) of Hillsville, Va.; and seven grandchildren, Brittany, Andrew, Savannah, Zachary, Dale, Ashley and Caleb.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Hudson.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Temple. The funeral service will follow visitation on Friday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Sam Duncan, Rev. C.W. Hicks and Rev. Bob Fellers officiating. Interment will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with military honors conducted by The Marine Corp League. At other times, the family will be at 113 Knowlandale Dr., Starr, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Corp League Foundation, P.O. Box 180, Franklin, NC 28744, or to Vets Helping Vets, P.O. Box 2690, Albany, OR 97321.