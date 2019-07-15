PENDLETON — Bobbie Lee Moody Hughes, age 85, of Pendleton, passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019. She was born on Oct. 31, 1933, in Greenville, SC, to the late Reverend Daniel W and Callie Stephens Moody.

Mrs. Hughes was a devoted Christian, and even during her sickness, she shared her love for the Lord with everyone she met. She was a devoted mother and wife, as well as being a business women in her earlier years, owning and operating her own upholstery business. She also loved the outdoors, and her interests included camping, spending time at the beach, picnics, bluebird watching, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy Hughes Lognion (Dwayne) of Pendleton, Anita Hughes Bratcher (Tommy) of Belton; one granddaughter, Shelly Bratcher Barrow of Belton; two sisters, Betty Haire of Easley, Ellen Harris of Easley; and two brothers, Gearld Moody of Easley and Donald Moody of Williamston.

She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Alfred Eugene Hughes; two brothers, Daniel W. Moody Jr., Calvin W. Moody; and one sister; Shirley McKee.

A visitation was held Friday July 12, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Services followed at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C.

The family was at the home of Tammy and Dwayne Lognion in Pendleton, S.C.

