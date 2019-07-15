POWDERSVILLE — Bobbie Ann McGuire, 89, of Oakview Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Powdersville.

Born in Cateechee, she was a daughter of the late Robert Carl and Minnie O'Dell McGuire.

She retired from Westpoint Stevens and was of the Baptist Faith. Bobbie Ann was a devoted sister who loved gardening and the outdoors. Her stong-willed and independent nature served her well during her lifetime and will be missed by many generations of her family.

Surviving are a special niece and caregiver, Debbie Whitlock (Ronnie) of Liberty; two sisters, Catherine Clayton of Valdese, N.C., and Jackie Bryant of Loganville, Ga.; two brothers, Bob McGuire of Easley, and Tom McGuire of Clemson; also surviving are numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jo Wilson, and two brothers, Ben and Billy McGuire.

Graveside services were conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Liberty Memorial Gardens. No formal visitation was planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Pruitt Health Hospice, 1510 N. Fant Street, Anderson SC 29621.

