Bobbie McKinney

PICKENS — Mrs. Bobbie Ruth Morris McKinney, Age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Ms. McKinney was born in Pickens County, S.C., and was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Morris and Rena Rowland Morris and wife to the late Harold Edward "Boots" McKinney.

Survivors include her sons Michael McKinney (Gwen) from Easley, S.C., Victor H. McKinney from Pickens, S.C., and Robert D. McKinney (Lisa) from Pickens, S.C. Ms. McKinney is survived by a brother Troy Morris (Ruth) from Pickens, S.C., sister "Tootsie" Hayes (Brandon) from Pickens, S.C., and a sister-in-law Audrey Morris from Pickens, S.C. Also surviving are seven loving grandchildren: Chris, Daniel, Cameron, Brent, Madison, Jacob and Kenna and three beautiful and precious great-grandchildren.

Ms. McKinney was predeceased by brothers: Ed Morris, Folger Morris, Curtis Morris and Dwaine Morris and sisters Viola Wright, Ruby Evett, Helen Pace and Diane Brown.

Ms. McKinney loved her family and was in her happy place caring for them. She was an excellent cook. Family favorites were any of her many casseroles, banana pudding or her red velvet cake. The boy's favorite was her spaghetti. She was a member of Cannon Mountain Baptist Church and loved her Lord. Her hobby was her many flowers. She could grow any flower but her favorites were her roses and daylilies. She loved her grand-dog Cooper.

The funeral service will be held at Dillard Funeral Home, 2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens, South Carolina 29671 on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. A visitation will precede the service from 10-11 a.m.

The McKinney family is accepting flowers.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the McKinney family, online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com.