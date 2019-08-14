EASLEY — Bobbie Hawkins Stewart, 85, wife of the late Andrew D. "Andy" Stewart, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

Born in Anderson, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Ross and Neta Martin Hawkins.

Mrs. Stewart was retired from Swirl Manufacturing. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Open Arms Hospice and her special friends, Wylene, Martha and Sandra for the extra special and compassionate care that was given to Bobbie.

Surviving are a daughter, Shelia Stewart Hunter and her husband, Stokes, of Easley; grandchildren, Stewart C. Hunter and his wife, Erin, of Pickens and Seth A. Hunter and his wife, Emily, of Easley; great-grandchildren, Luke, Charlie and Madilyn Hunter; sisters, Joyce Hiott of Anderson and Sue Walker of Alabama; and a brother, Tommy Hawkins of Anderson.

In addition to her loving husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Parker Hawkins.

A celebration to honor Bobbie's life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with entombment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum in Pickens.

The family will receive friends, prior to the service, on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund of Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642 or Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral HomeDowntown, which is assisting the family.