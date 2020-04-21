EASLEY — Bobby Fred Ellis, 81, of Easley, beloved husband of Joan S. Ellis, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Fred and Sue Edwards Ellis.

Surviving are his sons, Glen Ellis, Scott Ellis (Kim), and Scott Albertson (Kristie), daughters Dana A. Teat (Bryan) and Kelly Jennings (Todd), his brothers John Ellis (Linda), Rick Ellis (Vick) , Joe Ellis (Debbie) and a sister, Dot Persik (Ron). He is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and lots of special foster children that have been part of his life since their birth.

Bobby was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and was adored by everyone and oh the stories and precious memories we have to remember him by. Fripp trips will never be the same. Thank you, Papa, for the memories.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Richard Ellis.

We can't properly bury Papa because of the virus situation, we can't mourn together, we can't share memories together, and we can't get together and hug each other, but we will lay this precious soul to rest properly at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to add your condolences or favorite picture of him on RobinsonFuneralHomes.com and we kindly ask for prayers for our family during this very tough time. Our family thanks you.