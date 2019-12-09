EASLEY — Bobby A. Rogers, Sr., 87, husband of Louise Rogers, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 4, 2019 at his home.

Born in Liberty, he was a son of the late Jack and Elizabeth Gantt Rogers.

Bobby was a Korean War Veteran and was also a technician in the textile industry for over 5 decades. He enjoyed bird watching, western movies and was a Clemson football fan.

Surviving are his wife; sons, Bobby Allen Rogers, Jr. (Rita), and Timothy Glenn Rogers, both of Liberty; daughters, Kay Rogers (Rick) of Pelzer, Regina Carter (Keith) of Gray Court, Elizabeth Rogers of N.C.; sisters, Jackie Roper of Greenville and Linda Patterson of Pickens; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Rogers; brothers, Kenneth "Gerald" Rogers, Jack Desmond Rogers, James "Peanut" Rogers, and Larry "Joe" Rogers; a sister, Patricia Gwinn; and grandson, Trent Rogers.

A graveside service was 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 6, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown, prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted. Memorials may be made to a .

The family is at the residence.