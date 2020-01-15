CENTRAL — Funeral services for Ms. Porter will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens.

Bernice "Bonnie" Montez Porter, 75, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the home of her niece, Cindy Perdrix, in Pickens. Born in Pendleton, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Mildred Crowe Porter. She was a former employee of West Point Stevens and also the owner of Bonnie's Hair Salon, where she was a cosmetologist for many years. She attended East Clemson Christian Fellowship. Bonnie enjoyed gardening, flowers, time with her precious family and friends, and her church.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Robert (Evelyn) Porter, Virgil Porter, Maybelle Perry (J.W.) and Estelle Bolick (Curtis).

Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road Anderson, SC 29621. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.

