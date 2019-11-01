EASLEY — Dr. Boyce G. Tollison went to his Heavenly Home, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was born July 16, 1941 to Rev. Grady and Evelyn Tollison.

Dr. Tollison was a graduate of Wren High School Class of 1959, North Greenville Jr. College, class of 1961 and Furman University, class of 1963, and the Medical University of South Carolina, class of 1967, which was followed by an internship at Greenville General Hospital and two years in US Navy Medical Core. Upon joining the Medical Center in 1970, he was very active in Pickens County Medical Society, Easley Baptist Hospital, serving several times as Chief of Staff. He served as a member of Baptist Hospital Board of Trustees, Baptist Easley Board, and after the merger with Greenville, was on the Board of Directors.

He was an active member of South Carolina Academy of Family Physicians. During his service he served on the Legislation & Governmental Affairs, Chair, 2000-2002; Committee on Communications, chair 1996-1999; Board of Directors 1988-1992; President Elect 1992/1993; and President, 1993/1994. He represented South Carolina as an Alternate Delegate and Delegate, 1993/2001, to the American Academy of Family Physicians. He was Family Physician of the year in 1995. As an active member of AAFP and delegate he served on Committee on Communications, chair-1999; served on credentials Committee and Reference Committee on Education.

He was an active member of the South Carolina Medical Association. He served as Delegate, SCMA House of Delegates. He served as president in 2003. He was a delegate to AMA and served on steering committee of OSMAP, (Organization State Medical Association Presidents). He served as the committee's president 2014-2015.

As a former member of Easley First Baptist Church he served in several areas: Deacon and Chair, Finance Committee and chair, Chair of Pastoral Search Committee, Building Committee, and Co-Director of Fund-Raising Program. As a current member of First Baptist Greenville, he is active in the Seminar/Corder Sunday School Class and a member of Property Committee of the church.

One of his highest honors was receiving the Order of the Palmetto during his retirement reception in 2008. This is the state of South Carolina's highest civilian honor awarded to citizens of SC for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements.

Dr. Tollison is survived by his best friend and wife, Judy; three sons Michael, Brian, and Tim and his wife Renee, and two granddaughters, Sydney and Ashlyn. He is also survived by his Mother, Evelyn Tollison and brothers, Truett and his wife Gail, and Ron Tollison.

The family wishes to express our gratitude to the Cancer Center of Prisma Health, especially Dr. Jeffery Edenfield for the excellent care provided since 2007. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at First Baptist Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601. A reception will immediately follow the service in the church parlor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Foundation Fund of First Baptist Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.