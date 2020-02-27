SIX MILE — Mrs. Brenda Ann "Ma" Sears Cannon, 72, of Six Mile, wife of the late Thomas "Barney" Cannon, passed away on Monday Feb. 17, 2020 at Cannon Memorial Hospital.

Born on March 18, 1947 in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Lewis "Buck" Sears and Jessie Fendley Sears. Ma had a knack for making everyone laugh, or she could drive you crazy, but no in between, and her family loved every moment. She loved her grandchildren above everything and was a diligent worker for her entire life. She owned and operated Making Head Waves in Pickens, cutting and styling hair for 47 years. She enjoyed thrift store shopping and had an extremely mischievous personality.

Ma leaves behind one son, Ronnie Cannon and his wife Carla of Six Mile, two sisters, Wanda Harden and her husband Roy of Six Mile and Sharon Davis and her husband Jimmy of Six Mile and her three most precious grandchildren, Drew, Bailey and Ali Cannon, all of Six Mile.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in honor of Brenda Cannon

