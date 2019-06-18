PICKENS — Funeral services for Mrs. Lewis were held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation was held prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Brenda Duncan Lewis, 73, of 1391 Gravely Road passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her residence. Born in Pickens, she was the wife of Donald Ray "Don" Lewis and a daughter of the late Ross Wilson and Geneva Daves Duncan. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was a faithful member of Cannon Mountain Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Kevin Lewis and his wife, Presley of Sunset; two sisters, Geraldine Chapman and Shelby Reilly both of Sunset; and three grandchildren, Kelsey, Cassidy and Jacob Lewis.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a sister, Betty McCoy. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Interim Hospice for their care and compassion that was given to Mrs. Lewis during her illness.

The family will be at the home. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.