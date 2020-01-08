EASLEY — Mrs. Brenda Knecht Massingill, 72, wife of Robert Ronald Massingill, Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Born in Oconee County, a daughter of the late John Ansel Knecht, Sr. and the late Marie Young Knecht, Mrs. Massingill was a homemaker and a member of Pickens View Wesleyan Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 52 years, are a son, Robert Ronald Massingill, Jr. (Wendy) of Easley; a daughter, Tami N. Massingill of Easley; and two grandchildren, Spencer and Haley Massingill.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Massingill was predeceased by a brother, John Ansel Knecht, Jr.; and two sisters, Joan Gosnell and Carolyn Ohman.

Funeral services were held Jan. 4, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed in Westview Cemetery, Easley.

The family received friends on Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made in memory of Brenda to the North Georgia School of Gospel Music, 500 Washington Street, SE, Gainesville, GA 30501.