Brenda Stancil

LIBERTY — Alice Brenda Teigue Stancil, 79, of Liberty, S.C., died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Pendleton, she was the widow of Jack H. Stancil with whom she was married to for 55 years and was a daughter of the late Walker and Mary Jane Bently Teigue. She enjoyed watching Westerns and making quilts, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She retired from Alice Manufacturing and was of the baptist faith.

Surviving are a son, Jack Stancil,Jr. of Liberty; four daughters, Kathy Walter (Mark) of Liberty, Dianne Taylor of Central, Jackie Wilcox (Floyd) of Central, and Joy Goza of Central; 11 grandchildren and 13 grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; a brother, Ernest Teigue of Pickens; two sons-in-law, Phillip Wilcox of Anderson, and Michael Smith of Pendleton; also surviving is her dog, Hope.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by three daughters, Faye Wilcox, Tammi Smith, and Martha Stancil, and a sister, Linda Gail Posey.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Stancil were conducted Aug. 1, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Westview Cemetery in Liberty. The family received friends prior to the service at the mortuary.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.