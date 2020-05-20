CENTRAL — Brenice A. Murphree, 73, wife of the late William C. Murphree, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. Born near the Keowee River, she was a daughter to the late William Talton Alexander and Mittie Crenshaw Alexander. She grew up, as one of 11 children, learning to work hard, enjoy the love of family, and to care for others as a true friend. She was a 1965 graduate of Daniel High School. Brenice worked and enjoyed her time at Duke Power, where she was employed for more than 30 years, earning many lifelong friends. Brenice was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and loved spending time with her granddaughter, who lovingly named her B. She also enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her plants, and taking care of her dogs. She enjoyed keeping in touch with family, friends, and neighbors. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Senn (husband Frederick "JR") and granddaughter Alex Senn, all of Lexington, SC. Also surviving are her four siblings, Ruth Greer, Caroline Morgan, Carli Alexander (wife Lavonne), and Dwight Alexander (wife Miriam), and her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by six siblings, Helen Whitmire, Gladys Watson, Cora Haynes, Lila Steen, Bill Alexander, and Boone Alexander. Family and friends paid their respects on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Dillard Funeral Home. A graveside service was held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, S.C. Online condolences may be expressed to the Murphree family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020.