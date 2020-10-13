EASLEY — Mr. Brian Douglas Shelton, 58, passed away Oct. 9, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of James Douglas Shelton and Addie Geraldine Suddeth Stansell. Brian worked in the print shop at Bob Jones University. He loved art, especially painting.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two step-brothers, Willie Mack Stansell, Jr. and Charles Stansell; two aunts, Kathy Shelton and Patricia Anne Redding; and an uncle, Paul Shelton.

Brian is predeceased by his step-father, Willie Mack Stansell, Sr.; and a step-brother, Dean Stansell.

Graveside services was Oct. 13, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held prior to the service at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Memorials may be made to Bob Jones University, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29614.

