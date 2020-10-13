1/1
Brian Shelton
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Mr. Brian Douglas Shelton, 58, passed away Oct. 9, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of James Douglas Shelton and Addie Geraldine Suddeth Stansell. Brian worked in the print shop at Bob Jones University. He loved art, especially painting.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two step-brothers, Willie Mack Stansell, Jr. and Charles Stansell; two aunts, Kathy Shelton and Patricia Anne Redding; and an uncle, Paul Shelton.

Brian is predeceased by his step-father, Willie Mack Stansell, Sr.; and a step-brother, Dean Stansell.

Graveside services was Oct. 13, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held prior to the service at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Memorials may be made to Bob Jones University, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29614.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Gerry, I am sorry, Brian will be missed. He always Had a smile & something nice to say. I loved him like my real brother. My dad also loved you and Brian . Thank you and Brian for taking care & loving my father. You are both wonderful people.
willie stansell
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved