EASLEY — Brian Adam Smith, 62, of Easley, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home.

Born in Baltimore, Md., he was a son of the late Adam and Dorothy Brehm Smith. Brian was employed at General Heating and Air and enjoyed watching sports and old television shows. He was of the Catholic faith.

Brian is survived by three brothers, Mark B. Smith of Powdersville, S.C., Kent A. Smith (Karen) of Alamogordo, N.M., and Scott A. Smith, of Greer, S.C.; and two sisters, Karen A. Clark of Anderson, S.C., and Cindy A. Gorrin of Simpsonville, S.C.

Memorial Services were held in the Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum on Friday, May 24, 2019.

The family received friends following the service at the mausoleum.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road which is assisting the family.