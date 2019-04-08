EASLEY — Bruce Tinsley Finley, 89, of Dacusville Highway, husband of the late Geraldine "Jerry" Weaver Finley, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Devid Velmon Finley and Mattie Tinsley Finley.

Mr. Finley was retired from J. P. Stevens, White Horse Plant. He was a member and usher of Cedar Rock Baptist Church and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.

Surviving are his children, Pamela Jean Nicholls of Greenville and Gregory Tinsley Finley (Judy) of Easley; grandchildren, Deanna Finley, April Finley and Robbie Nicholls (Kayla); great-grandchildren, Daniel Nicholls and Rheagan Nicholls; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Finley.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son, Michael Bruce Finley; grandchildren, Stephen Nicholls and Heather Finley; and a sister, Lola Finley Cartee.

Funeral services were held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1625, Easley, SC 29641 or www.gideons.org

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral Homes-Downtown, which is assisting the family.