LIBERTY — Byron David Pickens, 79, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 12, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Azalia, Mich., he was a son of the late Ernest Franklin and Doris Lafler Pickens. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and later retired from American Airlines after 39 years of service. He loved vegetable gardening and his precious cats, Josephine, Albert and Jill.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Joyce Strohl Pickens of the home; a daughter, Donna Duncan(Dale) of Liberty; a son, Ernie Pickens (Kathy) of Fairview, Texas; two sisters, Joyce Studnicka of Mancelona, Mich., and Mary Rehberg of Dundee, Mich.; four grandchildren, Amber Marquez, Sam Pickens, Megan Pickens and Jake Pickens; and one great grandchild, Venice Marquez.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Theresa Wells; and a brother, Franklin Pickens.

No services are planned at this time. The family will be at the home.

The family would like to especially thank all of the first responders of the City of Liberty for their care and compassion that they provide. Memorials may be made in his memory to The Liberty Fire Department 206 W. Front Street Liberty, SC 29657

