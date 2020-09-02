Buddy Moore

EASLEY — The Reverend Doctor Buddy Wallace Moore, 86, husband of Audrey Laverne Bates Moore, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday Aug. 25, 2020.

Dr. Moore was born in Seneca, S.C., a son of the late B. L. and Edith Rochester Moore. He started his higher education at North Greenville College, graduated from Furman University, and received his Doctor of Theology degree from Clarksville School of Theology in Clarksville, Tenn. Dr. Moore was a retired Baptist minister and served many churches during his career including Philadelphia Baptist Church in Marshville, N.C., Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley, Antioch Baptist Church, Griffin Baptist Church, Northside Baptist Church, and retired from Crescent Hill Baptist Church all in the Pickens area.

Dr. Moore was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and in his free time loved to play golf with his minister colleagues.

Survivors include his wife of nine years, Laverne Moore of the home, a son Wally Moore (Lynn) of Marshville, N.C., a daughter Donna Moore Rackley of Belton, and a brother Tom Moore (Brenda) of Fuquay-Varina, N.C. Dr. Moore was also survived by grandsons Shelton Moore (Joellen) and Sean Moore (Mandy) and great-granddaughter Edyn Moore and great-grandson Garrett Moore.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Moore was preceded in death by his first wife Edith Joyce "Jo" Moore and a daughter Sharon Moore.

A graveside service was held Aug. 28, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens with Dr. David Gallamore and Reverend Joshua Hughes officiating.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church Building Fund, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty, SC, 29657, www.eastsidebaptist.cc. Richard Campbell Nursing Center, 4605 Belton Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621 or The Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

The family is at the home.