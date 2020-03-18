EASLEY — Dr. Cindy Lynn Lewis, age 66, died March 14, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.

Born March 14, 1954 in Greenville, Dr. Lewis was a daughter of William "Bill" Donald and Rebecca Anne Prince Lewis of Liberty. She spent her early years in Easley before moving to Liberty as a teenager. She graduated from Liberty High School with honors in 1972 and then continued her education at Clemson University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She also earned a Master of Science degree in Health Sciences at the Medical University of South Carolina and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Vocational Technical Education at Clemson University. Dr. Lewis was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education. She was a charter member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for Nursing at Clemson University.

Dr. Lewis began her career in 1978 as a staff nurse at Easley Baptist Hospital, later becoming the in-service educator as well as director of staff development and public relations. She then worked as director of Corporate and Community Education at Clemson University. Following her time at Clemson, Dr. Lewis became a clinical research scientist and liaison for medical and scientific affairs with Parke-Davis and UCB Pharmaceutical. In 2002 she joined the faculty at Tri-County Technical College as chair of the Health Education Division, retiring as dean of that division in 2019.

Throughout her career, Dr. Lewis received many honors. Governor Mark Sanford appointed her as a member of the South Carolina State Board of Nursing in 2003. She served as the board's secretary from 2005-2007, vice president from 2008-2009, and president in 2009. Dr. Lewis received the South Carolina League for Nursing Award of Excellence in 2006. Then, in 2007 the South Carolina Nurses Foundation awarded her the Palmetto Gold Award, the highest honor bestowed on any nurse in South Carolina. Dr. Lewis was named Pickens County Career Woman of the Year in 2004.

Dr. Lewis distinguished herself for her service on the advisory boards of Clemson University School of Nursing and the Pickens County Free Medical Clinic. She also served as chair of the board of directors for Pickens Educational Partnership.

Lynn was a long-time member of Easley Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the choir. At the time of her death, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville. In addition to serving as a choir member, she was also a Stephen Minister. Lynn believed strongly in the Stephen Ministry of bringing Christ's love and care to people during a time of need.

Lynn loved animals of all kinds, especially her own beloved pets. She also loved traveling, having visited Greece, Canada, Peru and Scotland.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her daughter Lindsay Elizabeth Porter (Sean); her son Lucas William Durham (Ashley); her sisters Jane Lewis Bradford and Mary Lewis Stone; her brother William "Billy" Roland Lewis (Erin); and her grandchildren Watson Rice Durham, William Sean Porter, Whitney Perrin Porter, Wrynn Elizabeth Porter, Wrylee Anne Porter. She also is survived by nieces Meagan Anne Bradford, Kimberly Stone Wade (Victor), Cameron Alexis "Lexi" Lewis and nephews Nicholas David Bradford, Matthew Steven Stone, and Davis Tanner Lewis.

Due to the current world health situation, a visitation and memorial service will be held at later date. Burial will be private at Westview Cemetery in Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. C. Lynn Lewis Health Sciences Scholarship Fund at Tri-County Technical College Foundation, P.O. Box 587, Pendleton, SC 29670.

The family of Dr. Lynn Lewis would like to thank Dr. Fredy Revilla, Dr. Caroline Clary, the staff of The Willows of Easley, Carolina Caregivers, the staff of Clemson Downs and Compassus Hospice for their devoted care.

The family will be at the home of Lucas and Ashley Durham, 204 Augusta Street, Easley.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.