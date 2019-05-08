LIBERTY — Calvin Mitchel Alexander, 67, son of the late MC and Jeanette Alexander, passed away Friday, May 3 at his home in Liberty.

Mr. Alexander, who love to socialize, was a friend to everyone, as he never met a stranger. Although he didn't watch much T.V., besides the weather and news, he had a deep fondness for music. He was a strong man of faith who also enjoyed collecting hats, especially old sombreros.

He is survived by three sisters, Elizabeth Nix (Harrison), Gail Bennett, Evelyn Bowie; and two brothers, Edward Alexander (Cathy), and Michael Alexander (Cheryl), all of Pickens County.

He is predeceased by one sister, Mildred Powell; and two brothers, Carlos Alexander, and Matthew Alexander.

The family received friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the .

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Alexander family in making arrangements.