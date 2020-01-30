LIBERTY — Funeral services for Mr. Mull will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Calumet Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the sanctuary. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.

Calvin Edward Mull, 87, of 12 Edgewood Street, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Pickens. Born in Liberty, he was the husband of Jean Bolding Mull and a son of the late Zeb Eric and Ida Pressley Mull. Mr. Mull served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He retired from Greenwood Mills where he worked for over 48 years. He enjoyed woodworking and making birdhouses and was a longtime member of Calumet Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Debbie Mull Laidlaw(Daniel) of Brentwood, Tenn.; a son, Reggie C. Mull(Donna) of Easley; three grandchildren, Eric Laidlaw(Cassie), Alan Laidlaw and Brian Bailey; and one great-grandchild, Analiese Laidlaw.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Lillian Holliday, Lila Hiles and Elsie Lesley; and a brother George Mull.

Memorials may be made to Calumet Baptist Church: 400 S. Peachtree Street Liberty, SC 29657.

The family will be at the residence. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.