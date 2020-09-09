PICKENS — Mr. Carl Henry Kreft, age 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 1, 2020.

Mr. Kreft was born in Rogers City, Mich., and was the son of the late Paul Kreft and Marie Dobbert and husband to the late Lucille Avery Kreft.

Survivors include his two sons Jon Orvil Kreft (Katherine) from Liberty, S.C., and Ray Carl Kreft (Tami) from Portland, Ore. Left behind are six beautiful and loving grandchildren: Haley, Calleigh, Caroline, Matthew, Joshua and Lucas. Also surviving is a sister Alberta Klann from Hillman, Michigan.

Mr. Kreft was predeceased by two brothers, Paul and Robert Kreft; and sisters, Amanda Dompke and Ann Karsten.

Mr. Kreft served in the United States Army. He was a long time member of Pickens Presbyterian Church. He loved his family dearly. Retired from Champion Aviation back in 1998 he loved taking his boys fishing. He loved being a handyman. Mr Kreft was a man that loved a good joke. When he was a truck driver he would always say his CB handle was: "Agitator" because he loved to always cut up.

A visitation will be held at Dillard Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. with a chapel service being held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Kreft family.

Family is accepting to flowers.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com