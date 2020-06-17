LIBERTY — Mr. Carl Benton Moore Jr., Age 57, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 8, 2020. Mr. Moore was born in Easley, S.C., and is survived by his father Carl Benton Moore Sr., his mother Sarah Keith Moore and his former wife Selena Moore all from Liberty, S.C.

Survivors also include his daughter Amanda Chapman (Elijah) from Central, S.C., and a son Carl Moore III from Liberty, S.C. Also surviving are loving and precious grandchildren Bentley, Cash, Forrest, Carver, Nova, Sadie, Azalea and sisters Gina Waldrop (Tim) of Liberty, Beth Moore of Liberty and Carol Holden (Don) of Liberty.

Mr. Moore was predeceased by a brother, Charlie Moore.

Mr. Moore loved his family and his farm. He lived to raise his chickens and goats. Loving family and farm life is what got Mr. Moore moving in the mornings. He attended Carolina Community Church in Liberty. He enjoyed his seven grandchildren and enjoyed being a jokester. His favorite radio station was 101.1 Classic Rock. He took care of his family and enjoyed as much time as he could spend with them.

A chapel service was held for Mr. Carl Moore Jr. at Dillard Funeral Home on Sunday, June 14.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Moore Family.

