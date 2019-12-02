LIBERTY — Wade "Carl" Newton, 90, of Liberty, went to Heaven to be with his loving wife, Leola Galloway Newton, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

Born on July 4, 1929, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late James Thomas Newton and Ruby Pearl Bradley Newton. Carl was a diligent worker who enjoyed being outdoors. If anyone were around him long enough, he would find work for them too. He owned and operated Newton Lumber Company, building many residential homes and churches in the area. Carl was very creative and enjoyed working with his hands. He was a caregiver, with the most giving heart and loved gathering with his family and friends. He attended Flat Rock Baptist Church.

Carl was preceded in death by his son, Mark Wade Newton and two brothers, Harold Thomas Newton and Willie Doyle Newton.

Surviving are his daughter, Leola Blanche "DeDee" Chambers and her husband Larry; one brother, George Walter Newton; one sister, Janie Newton Boggs; two grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Friday Nov. 29, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Miracle Hill Children's Home, 117 Drummond Lane, Pickens, SC 29671.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC is assisting the Newton family in making arrangements.