LIBERTY — Graveside services to honor Carl's life were conducted on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Liberty Memorial Gardens. No formal visitation is planned.

Carl W. Seaborn, 77, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House. Born in Six Mile he was a son of the late Charles Detrich "Dee" and Dulcenia Puckett Seaborn.

Mr. Seaborn worked at Easley Mechanical and then later retired from the School District of Pickens County where he was the plumbing supervisor.

He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of East Side Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Cartee Seaborn of the home; a daughter, Tanya S. Eckard of Liberty; a son, Barry Seaborn of Liberty; three sisters, Ruth Craig of Easley, Eloise Secilot of Columbus, Ohio, and Frances Curlee of Simpsonville; one brother, James Seaborn of Six Mile; also surviving are four grandchildren, Hunter Eckard, Zachary Seaborn, Morgan Eckard, and Kayleigh Seaborn.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five sisters, Vera Griffin, Winnona Gillespie, Grace Carrere, Audry Davis, and Eula Dorsey, three brothers, Benny, Ralph, and Charles Seaborn, and his son-in-law, Theron Eckard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to East Side Baptist Church, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty SC 29657.

The family will be at the home.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.