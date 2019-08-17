EASLEY — Carol Elizabeth Lindsay, 75, formerly of Atlanta, Ga., wife of the late Ed Noble, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, a daughter of the late Edmond Lindsay and the late Lella Coutts Lindsay, Mrs. Lindsay was a graduate of the University of Georgia where she received her Bachelor's degree in interior design and earned her Master's degree in Divinity from Holy Names College in California. She was a retired artist and interior designer having been a member of the American Society of Interior Designers. Carol was a life-long member Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Carol had a successful design career in Atlanta, having designed offices for Coca Cola, Ford & Harrison Law Offices and Noble Inn Properties. Following her interior design career, she became a professional artist that included living in Cambridge, Mass., for seven years. Carol had completed more than 100 successful pieces of artwork during her career. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, free spirit and love of colors.

Surviving are her siblings, Charles Lindsay (Margaret) of Farmville, Va., Virginia Lindsay of Birmingham, Ala., and Herbert E. Lindsay (Dagmar) of Moore, S.C.; four nieces, Rebecca Funderburk, Lisa Detar, Leslie Aylor and Kristin Mooney; and one nephew, Eric Lindsay.

The family will host a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in the chapel of Foothills Presbyterian Home-Easley.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville.

Family members are at their respective homes.

