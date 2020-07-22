EASLEY — Carol Elizabeth Gray Nichols, age 66, departed this life on July 15, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her father, Bill "Farmer" Gray, and mother, Edna Wike Gray.

Carol was born in Greenville, S.C., in 1954. She and her family moved from Greenville to Anderson and finally Easley where Carol enjoyed school from First Grade to graduation at Easley High School. She was part of the "Class of 72" which experienced sixth grade at Easley High School while their elementary school was under construction. They were the "pets" of the high school with their own page in the Green Wave yearbook.

After high school graduation, Carol attended Anderson Junior College (University) and transferred to Clemson University where she received a Bachelors of Science Degree in Education and later Masters Degree in Education. Carol spent a very productive and rewarding career with Pickens County teaching hundreds if not thousands of students, largely at A.R. Lewis Elementary.

Upon retirement, Carol devoted herself to Feed A Hungry Child Pickens County, Inc., a vitally important weekend nutrition backpack program. Three words are especially appropriate to describe Carol: an "intensely loyal friend." She was loyal to her alma mater, to her students, to her schools, to her family, to her many friends.

Survivors include brother Robert "Bob" Gray (Susan) of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, nieces Rachel Gray and Frances Brent (Stuart), and grandniece Tallulah Gray Brent. Juno Dog will miss her immensely and will live with Bob and Susan on their Tennessee farm.

A private family memorial will take place at a later date.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at Smithfields Country Club in Easley on Sunday, July 26, at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Feed A Hungry Child of Pickens County, P.O. Box 1573, Pickens, SC 29671, and Pickens County Humane Society, 500 Five Forks Rd Liberty, SC, 29657.