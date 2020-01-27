EASLEY — Carolyn "Carol" Hicks Owens, 77, of Echo Circle, widow of James "Jim" Stephen Owens, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at her home.

Born in Spartanburg County, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Archie and Mary Maynor Hicks. Carol retired from West Point Stevens, Greenville and was a member of Crosswell First Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son, Johnny Cole and his wife Caryn, of Piedmont; her daughter, Tammy Mize and her husband, Monte, of Easley; seven grandchildren, Chad Cole, Brittney Cole, Carly Mize, Cody Cole, Luke Cole, Shannon Mitzel and Chris Mize; and 10 great-grandchildren, Chandler, Bryson, Karsyn, Riggins, Belva, Cayden, Brycelynn, Zeke, Hannah and Linc.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Frankie Cole.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Crosswell First Baptist Church.

Visitation followed the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crosswell First Baptist Church, 219 S. Fishtrap Road, Greenville, SC 29611.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.