Carol Owens

Service Information
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC
29642
(864)-442-1800
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Crosswell First Baptist Church
219 South Fishtrap Rd.
Greenville, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Crosswell First Baptist Church
219 S. Fishtrap Road
Greenville, SC
View Map
Obituary
EASLEY — Carolyn "Carol" Hicks Owens, 77, of Echo Circle, widow of James "Jim" Stephen Owens, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at her home.

Born in Spartanburg County, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Archie and Mary Maynor Hicks. Carol retired from West Point Stevens, Greenville and was a member of Crosswell First Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son, Johnny Cole and his wife Caryn, of Piedmont; her daughter, Tammy Mize and her husband, Monte, of Easley; seven grandchildren, Chad Cole, Brittney Cole, Carly Mize, Cody Cole, Luke Cole, Shannon Mitzel and Chris Mize; and 10 great-grandchildren, Chandler, Bryson, Karsyn, Riggins, Belva, Cayden, Brycelynn, Zeke, Hannah and Linc.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Frankie Cole.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Crosswell First Baptist Church.

Visitation followed the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crosswell First Baptist Church, 219 S. Fishtrap Road, Greenville, SC 29611.

Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
