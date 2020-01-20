CENTRAL — Carolyn Anna Bentley Gallant, 66, of Mapleview Court, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in Detroit, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Dimple Blair Bentley. She was a homemaker and attended Fellowship Community Church.

Surviving are four daughters, Anna Tucker (Michele) of Pickens, April Nickell of Liberty, Ammbrea Arnell (Jeffrey) of Whitesburg, Ga., and Ashlee Leighty of Liberty; two sons, Adam Gallant (Kristen) of Liberty and Andrew Gallant (Kristina) of Fort Mill; two sisters, Donna Clayton of Six Mile and Vickie Wright of Surfside Beach; one brother, Corsey Bentley of Clover; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her fur babies, Boston and Jackson.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Amy Chapman; a sister, Mary Godfrey; and three brothers, Carson, Roy and Glen Bentley.

The family will have a memorial service for Ms. Gallant at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Fellowship Community Church.

The family will be at their respective homes. Memorials may be made to the by visiting .

