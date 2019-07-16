EASLEY — Carolyn M. Knight, 73, wife of W.Fred Knight, passed away July 13, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Pickens County, Carolyn retired from Alice Manufacturing. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed gardening. Most of all she loved her family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 47 years, are her children, Chad Knight, Vonda D. Etter, and Melissa K. Taylor, of Easley; her grandchildren, Tim Sargent and Alex Sargent and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Private burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.