Carolyn Knight

Service Information
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC
29642
(864)-442-1800
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Obituary
EASLEY — Carolyn M. Knight, 73, wife of W.Fred Knight, passed away July 13, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Pickens County, Carolyn retired from Alice Manufacturing. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed gardening. Most of all she loved her family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 47 years, are her children, Chad Knight, Vonda D. Etter, and Melissa K. Taylor, of Easley; her grandchildren, Tim Sargent and Alex Sargent and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Private burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from July 16 to July 17, 2019
