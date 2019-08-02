SIX MILE — Carolyn Louise Merck, 81, of Six Mile, wife of the late Milas "Mike" Merck, passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019, at Cannon Memorial Hospital.

Born on May 22, 1938, in Habersham County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Garland and Minnie Wilson Free. Carolyn was retired from Clemson University and was of the Pentecostal faith.

Surviving are her son, Travis M. Merck, and many loving brothers and sisters in law, and nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Tuesday July 30, 2019, at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services followed in the chapel with the Reverend Bobby Duncan and Reverend Dwayne Willis officiating.

Burial was at the Six Mile Church of God of Prophecy.

Dillard Funeral Home, S.C., is assisting the Merck family with making arrangements.