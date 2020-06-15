Carrie Smith

LIBERTY — Carrie Ann Bolding Smith, 45, of 120 Towns End Dr. Liberty, SC 29657 sadly passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020.

Born in Easley, S.C., on Aug. 2, 1974, a daughter of Vickie Lynn Durham and the late Larry Joe Bolding, Carrie was a friendly, loving and giving Mama, Daughter, Sister, Granny, Aunt, and friend. She was a believer of Christ.

Surviving in addition to her mother, is her ex-husband Kevin Dwayne Smith, their two daughters Tiffany Dawn Bolding and Kaysie Lynn Vera, her three grandsons Brentley Dustin James Dodson, Grady Drake Vera, and Braylon Dwayne Waco Dodson, her sons-in-law James Waco Dodson II, and Grady Enrique Vera, her sister Jody Lynn Bolding, her nieces Victoria Lynsie Dover and Teri Elaine Bolding, and her great nieces and nephew Aubree Lynn Dover, Bryson Lucas Randall Dover, and Emalynn Grace Clark.

She will be missed dearly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.