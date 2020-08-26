Catherine Watson

EASLEY — Catherine "Katie" Watson, wife of the late Rev. Gilbert Watson, died peacefully, Saturday, Aug. 22, at the age of 102.

Born Dec. 15, 1917 in Glasgow, Scotland, Catherine was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (Knox) McNeill. As a young girl, the family emigrated to the U.S., through Canada. When all the requirements were met, the family was granted naturalized citizenship, which they all valued, highly.

She took education seriously and graduated high school, Summa Cum Laude. With her secretarial skills she secured a good position, leading to office manager prior to marrying Gilbert Watson.

Catherine and Gilbert were married, Oct. 5, 1939. They started their family of seven children and began their ministry of church planting. Their ministry took them to the states of Ariz., Colo., Neb., Mo., Mich., and Wyo. They were married 52 years at the time of Gilbert's passing in 1992.

As a citizen, Katie took her voice and her vote, a privilege to exercise. Through the years she wrote to many politicians. One series of correspondences led to her receiving a personal invitation to the 1968 Inauguration, the Presidential Inaugural Ball as well as the Vice President's dinner.

Upon returning from these events, and having met dignitaries, the desire to pursue a college education and better herself, was awakened. She entered Eastern Michigan University as a 52-year-old freshman. She continued and earned her Master's in library sciences from Wayne State University.

Katie retired from the Detroit Public School system when she and Gilbert moved to Easley, S.C., in 1985.

In Easley, she continued teaching and tutoring students in reading. She was active in Reading Reform and Reading is Fundamental.

Macular Degeneration began to take its toll on her eyesight as she entered her 80s. This did not deter her from further pursuits. As an avid reader and prolific storyteller, she used these passions and began to write. She published eight books, with her ninth one still in draft form in her computer.

Katie faithfully taught Sunday school for over 50 years. She taught an in-home ladies Bible study. It began in 1990 and every Tuesday she faithfully taught until the spring of 2020, due to COVID-19, it had to be suspended.

Katie is survived by daughter, Rebecca Snyder (Gilbert)of Laurinburg, N.C., Phillip Watson (Maureen) of Reed City, Mich., Steve Watson (Michelle)of Sonora, Ky., Thomas Watson of Easley, S.C., Mark Watson (Pat) of Louisville, Ky., Mary Pew (Kenneth) of Adams, Tenn., 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, and parents, Katie was predeceased by her son, Timothy Watson (Bonnie Watson Snow), her sisters: Mary Glines and Jean Damron, her brothers: William McNeill and Robert McNeill.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends on Aug. 25, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & CrematoryDowntown, Easley.