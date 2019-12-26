EASLEY — Mrs. Cathy Clark Bhattacharjee, 61, wife of Shyamal "Sam" Battacharjee, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, the daughter of Virginia Starkey Clark of Easley, and the late John Alvin Clark, Mrs. Bhattacharjee was a graduate of Central Wesleyan College where she received her Bachelor's degree and retired from Sava Health.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 36 years, and her mother, are a son, Brandon Bhattacharjee of Houston, Texas; And a granddaughter, Emily Bhattacharjee. In addition to her father, Mrs. Bhattacharjee was predeceased by a brother, John Alvin Clark, Jr.

The family will hold a private celebration of life.

