Cathy Bhattacharjee

Service Information
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC
29640
(864)-639-2411
Obituary
Send Flowers

EASLEY — Mrs. Cathy Clark Bhattacharjee, 61, wife of Shyamal "Sam" Battacharjee, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, the daughter of Virginia Starkey Clark of Easley, and the late John Alvin Clark, Mrs. Bhattacharjee was a graduate of Central Wesleyan College where she received her Bachelor's degree and retired from Sava Health.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 36 years, and her mother, are a son, Brandon Bhattacharjee of Houston, Texas; And a granddaughter, Emily Bhattacharjee. In addition to her father, Mrs. Bhattacharjee was predeceased by a brother, John Alvin Clark, Jr.

The family will hold a private celebration of life.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory- Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.